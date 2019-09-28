UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Pledge Of 15 Million Dollars To UN-Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:15 AM

As part of the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to continue its support to UN-Women, the UAE has announced a financial contribution of 15 million dollars to support the mandate of the UN-Women over the next three years

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) As part of the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to continue its support to UN-Women, the UAE has announced a financial contribution of 15 million Dollars to support the mandate of the UN-Women over the next three years.

The UAE’s new pledge, which was announced on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, reflects the UAE’s growing partnership with UN-Women.

The UAE has supported UN-Women since its establishment in 2010 and has provided approximately 26 million dollars to the core budget of UN-Women to support it’s operations and efforts to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, including through the UN-Women liaison office in Abu Dhabi.

