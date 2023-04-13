UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces Private Sector Holiday For Eid Al Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 29th Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The ministry said that the announcement comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to grant equal official public holidays to both the public and private sectors.

Related Topics

Holidays UAE All Cabinet Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

2 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

1 hour ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

2 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

2 hours ago
 All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extende ..

All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extended Fund Facility completed: Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.