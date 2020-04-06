UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Recovery Of 19 Patients, 294 New Cases Of COVID-19 Among Various Nationalities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, today announced 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 1,799.

MoHAP said in a statement that the new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventive measures or maintain sufficient physical distance.

''A number of cases resulted from international travel. The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' MoHaP affirmed.

MoHAP also announced the full recovery of 19 cases as a result of receiving the necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 144.

