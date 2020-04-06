UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces Recovery Of 23 Patients, 277 New Cases Of COVID-19 Among Various Nationalities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cases of COVID-19 among various nationalities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The UAE Government today held a regular media briefing in Abu Dhabi on the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, announced that 277 new cases of coronavirus were detected by testing people exposed to previously recorded cases, adding that the total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 2,076.

Dr. Al Hosani pointed out that the recorded cases were from different nationalities and were all stable and receiving the necessary healthcare. She noted that the increase in the number of cases was a result of individuals' lack of adherence to precautionary and preventative measures such as social distancing. Some others were people who returned to the UAE from abroad.

She also announced the death of an Asian national, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 11. She expressed her sincere condolences to the family of the deceased while stressing the keenness of the UAE Government to support them during this period.

Dr. Al Hosani announced that 23 people had recovered after receiving the necessary healthcare, bringing the total number of recoveries to 167.

She indicated that ''our health system, with investigations and continuous follow-up on a large scale, enabled health authorities to monitor new cases."

She added that monitoring and tracing represent a significant aspect of the UAE ‘s efforts to combat COVID-19, with medical teams able to rapidly detect the spread of the virus.

The UAE does not consider this increase in cases to be a concerning development, as the country has intensified its medical examination campaign and enlarged the scope of testing among UAE citizens and residents, she added.

Dr. Al Hosani stressed that the UAE is committed to prioritizing the needs of citizens and residents of the UAE.

She also directed a message to the public concerning celebrations of "Hag Al Laila," stating, "It is a social occasion and our community is used to celebrating it, but in the present circumstances, we must reconsider."

"For the sake of everyone’s health and safety, we must avoid celebrations, family gatherings, children’s visits to neighbours, and spending time in the streets. We must refrain from distributing and sharing sweets with others," she concluded.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Family Media All From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

2 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

3 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

3 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.