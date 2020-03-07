UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces Recovery Of Two Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:45 AM

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) Two Chinese patients of new coronavirus, COVID-19, have recovered, bringing to seven the total recovered cases in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Friday.

With the latest recovery announcement of the two patients, aged 38 and 10, all members of the Chinese family are ''free'' from the disease, MoHAP affirmed in a statement.

The MoHAP also reported that 15 cases of different nationalities have tested positive for the virus, taking to 45 the total infections in the country.

According to MoHAP, early monitoring and reporting system has screened 13 COVID-19 cases for one individual each from Thailand, China, Morocco and India, two individuals each from Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Iran and three individuals from the UAE. All these cases arrived from abroad. Two cases, each from the UAE and Egypt, have been diagnosed with the virus by active surveillance system for being in close contact with confirmed cases announced previously in connection with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.

Five individuals in close contact with COVID-19 patients have also been screened, placed under health quarantine and subjected to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus, the statement added..

All cases are being monitored round-the clock, are in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required, MoHAP affirmed.

In the infection prevention and control measures, MoHAP also noted that all concerned authorities in the UAE have joined forces to monitor the situation and take rapid response to prevent the further spread of coronavirus since its outbreak in China.

MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including thermal scanners and infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.

The Ministry advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE and refrain from spreading rumours "The public is also advised to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing their hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement added.

It also advised individuals suffering from respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded and public places to prevent transmission of the disease and protect lives.

Related Topics

India World Thailand Iran Water China Egypt Cycling UAE Ethiopia Saudi Arabia Morocco Family Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

4 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

4 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

4 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

4 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.