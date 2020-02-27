UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients, confirms 6 new cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, Thursday said two coronavirus patients in the UAE have recovered, while 6 new cases have been confirmed. The new announcement brings to 19 the number of reported cases, five of whom have been cured so far from the COVID-19.

The two who have recovered are 36-year-old and 37-year-old Chinese citizens, and they have received treatment in UAE hospitals. The first belongs to the Chinese family who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE.

The six newly confirmed cases, who have been screened through the ministry’s ongoing early reporting system, are of different nationalities, including four Iranians, one Chinese and one Bahraini, all of whom had come to the UAE from the Islamic Republic of Iran ahead of the travel ban enforced recently, said MoHAP in a statement.

A total of 28 people, who were in close contact with the previously confirmed cases, have been screened and all preemptive measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus outbreak in coordination with health and other authorities concerned in the country through a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, the statement added.

"All the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients. It's all done as per the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organisation."

The ministry advised the public to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of other health authorities in the UAE.