UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces Recovery Of Two Coronavirus Patients, Confirms 6 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients, confirms 6 new cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, Thursday said two coronavirus patients in the UAE have recovered, while 6 new cases have been confirmed. The new announcement brings to 19 the number of reported cases, five of whom have been cured so far from the COVID-19.

The two who have recovered are 36-year-old and 37-year-old Chinese citizens, and they have received treatment in UAE hospitals. The first belongs to the Chinese family who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE.

The six newly confirmed cases, who have been screened through the ministry’s ongoing early reporting system, are of different nationalities, including four Iranians, one Chinese and one Bahraini, all of whom had come to the UAE from the Islamic Republic of Iran ahead of the travel ban enforced recently, said MoHAP in a statement.

A total of 28 people, who were in close contact with the previously confirmed cases, have been screened and all preemptive measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus outbreak in coordination with health and other authorities concerned in the country through a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, the statement added.

"All the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients. It's all done as per the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organisation."

The ministry advised the public to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of other health authorities in the UAE.

Related Topics

World Iran Water China UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

21 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

36 minutes ago

Local Government Minister for making Local Governm ..

9 minutes ago

Liaquat University Hospital sets up 12-bed Corona ..

9 minutes ago

Mother, daughter died, four injured in accident at ..

9 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.