UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi, 1st November 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said on Monday that all Emirati diplomats, embassy administrative staff and citizens have returned from Lebanon.

The Ministry attributed the development to the UAE's decision to recall its diplomats and administration staff from Lebanon and bar Emirati citizens to travel to the country owing to the current security and political situation there.

"Out of the UAE's determination on ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, the Ministry contacted UAE national in Lebanon to coordinate their return back home," Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said.

He added that the Ministry has been following up with the procedures of all citizens there until their safe return to the country.