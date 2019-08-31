UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday for federal government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, on Friday announced that Saturday, 31st August, will be a public holiday for the federal government to mark the Hijri new year.

''In light of the announcement of the relevant authorities in the government that Saturday is the first day of Muharram 1441 H, the Hijri new year's holiday will, therefore, be observed on Saturday, said FAHR in a statement.

The statement added that regular work will resume on Sunday, the 1st of September 2019.