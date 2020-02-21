UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Two Cases Of New COVID19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced two new cases of coronavirus, COVID19, on Friday.

The ministry added that the UAE had so far announced 11 confirmed cases. Three of them have fully recovered.

MOHAP explained that the two new cases had close contact with the recently confirmed cases of the Chinese citizen.

It affirmed that it is screening all persons in close contact with the confirmed cases to avert spreading of the disease and ensure safety of the community.

''The two new cases are for a 34-year old Filipino and a 39-year old Bangladeshi. Their condition is stable,'' the ministry said.

The ministry said it was coordinating with health and other concerned authorities in the country, and had been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism.

All the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures were taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients. It was all done as per the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organisation, the ministry added.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

"The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the ministry said.

