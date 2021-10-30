UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces Withdrawal Of Diplomats In Lebanon, In Solidarity With Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE announces withdrawal of diplomats in Lebanon, in solidarity with Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said the decision to withdraw the diplomats affirms the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia.

Al Marar pointed to the continuity of work in the Consular Section and visa Centre in the country's mission to Beirut during the current period.

The UAE has also decided to prevent its citizens from travelling to Lebanon.

