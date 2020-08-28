UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Work From Home Policy For Mothers As Schools Reopen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as schools reopen

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) Mothers with children in grade six and below or those with children of determination are permitted to work remotely from home so that they can monitor and take care of their kids during the e-learning classes, the Federal Authority for Government and Human Resources (FAHR) announced Friday.

The decision has been issued based on the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2020 to ensure balance between meeting business requirements and helping families fulfil the requirements of distance education for their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that supports the education drive in line with the directives of the UAE leadership

