UAE Annual Government Meetings: future-oriented approaches based on robust synergy plans

By Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM ABU DHABI, (Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) Stemming from the visionary vision of the UAE leadership to ensure social wellbeing and economic welfare for Emiratis and residents alike, the UAE Annual Government Meetings are premised to unify government work at the Federal and local levels and deliberate across-the-board developmental issues in attendance of the country's decision makers who all share one common goal to shape the development vision of the UAE until the UAE Centennial 2071.

Not only sufficed with delivering the future but rather racing against time to make dreams come true, the UAE is fully aware of the rapid pace of the multi-faceted developments taking place around us.

And out of this perspective, which is best expressed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, when he said the world in five years from now won't be like that we are witnessing now," the UAE state officials have developed proactive approaches and integrated solutions to besetting challenges.

The paramount importance of these annual meetings lies in the myriad initiatives being launched by the UAE government to come up with a trendsetting model for integrated work at the federal and local levels through in-depth discussions about developmental programmes conducive to providing decent life for all segments of society and ensuring continued distinctive presence for the country across all international competiveness indices.

The meetings, opened by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, set an Emirati model for concerted action and unified objectives that go in unison with the original vision developed by the Founding Fathers of the UAE Federation in whose footsteps our wise leadership is currently following to deliver a brighter future for generations to come.

The outcome of the UAE 3rd Annual meetings take into consideration the deliverables of the first and second sessions and build on what has been achieved on the ground to develop a future-oriented visualisation based on synergy and robust synergy plans.