UAE Annual Government Meetings witness signing federal-local MoUs to implement Emiratization plans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation signed seven Memorandums of Understanding with the Executive Councils of the UAE in order to identify the shared roles and responsibilities of Federal and local government entities towards implementing the recent package of Emiratisation resolutions.

This came during the Annual Meetings of the UAE Government chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and attended by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes.

The MOUs were signed by Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Tarek Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Council Member of Sharjah; H.E. Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ajman; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah; and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli said "Emiratisation remains among the top national priorities of the wise leadership that realizes the needs of its citizens and strives to meet their needs and expectations, in line with a clear vision to achieve human development and enable citizens in economic value-added jobs and empower them to lead the knowledge-based economy and to engage in the sustainable development of the UAE."

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi said: "The MoU signed with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation aims to establish a framework of cooperation and alignment between federal and local government entities to accelerate the efforts of Emiratisation in line with the UAE Cabinet resolutions."

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai affirmed that "Emiratisation has always received constant attention form the wise leadership over decades. The UAE had spared no effort to advance this goal and had dedicated all available resources to help implementing Emiratisation programs."

He added: "The MOUs reflect the commitment of the leadership to provide job opportunities to its citizens in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai."

Dr. Tarek Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Council Member of Sharjah, commended the Cabinet resolutions on Emiratisation and the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization to implement these resolutions and enable national cadres to engage in the sustainable development process.

H.E. stated that the MOUs represent the joint efforts of the federal and local government entities to implement the Cabinet resolutions and achieve the leadership’s vision of ensuring social stability for Emirati families and securing a decent lifestyle for citizens."

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ajman affirmed that Ajman government will continue cooperating with the federal government to achieve the goals of Emiratisation. He added that signing the MOUs is a successful step forward in achieving positive results and that Emiratisation will see significant progress over the next five years thanks to the combined efforts of the federal and local governments.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain, said: "Emiratisation will enable national leaders to undertake their role in supporting the sustainable development of the UAE." He added that the resolutions of the wise leadership reflect its commitment to take all the necessary actions to ensure achieving stability for its citizens."

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah, said "the MOUs represent a significant step in translating the resolutions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to engage the UAE nationals in labour market."

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, affirmed that the UAE takes pride in its national cadres and that Emirati young people now have the expertise and academic potentials to lead various sectors. H.E. further added that "the success of Emiratisation programs on the federal and local level will mark the culmination of national plans and policies to empower Emirati young people and we always welcome the national talents in the local entities in Fujairah to support the UAE journey of achievements."

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will jointly work with the Executive Councils to follow up on the implementation of Emiratisation resolutions on the local level through restricting recruitment in managerial and supervision jobs in government to Emiratis and determining 160 jobs in the private sector with priority to Emirati citizens.

Under the seven MOUs signed during the Annual Meetings, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will coordinate with the Executive Councils to measure Emiratisation across all sectors, with the government expected to provide exceptional incentives to entities that facilitate job opportunities for nationals, in addition to preparing periodical reports for the Cabinet on the progress.