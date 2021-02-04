UAE appreciates all people on its land, says Deputy Ruler of Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has lauded the UAE’s role and keenness to spread the values of tolerance, humanity and coexistence, which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

In a statement on the occasion of International Day of Human Fraternity, observed on 4th February, His Highness also noted that the UAE launched several initiatives and programmes aimed at instilling the values of coexistence and peace. The UAE, he said "appreciates all people on its land, regardless of their nationalities, ethnicities and religions – which positioned the UAE as a global model in devoting justice, respect, equality and human fraternity.

"

"The international community celebrates the International Day of Human Fraternity for the first time this year. This comes after the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt’s proposal to allocate a day every year to celebrate this occasion, with the aim of upholding the values of peace, love, tolerance and human fraternity to build cohesive and harmonised societies," he concluded.