UAE, Argentina discuss defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Jorge Agustin Molina Arambarri, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE, today tackled ways to develop cooperation in the defence and military areas.

During a meeting at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Al Bowardi welcomed the Argentine ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties in enhancing cooperation relations between the UAE and Argentina.

The two sides also reviewed several regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials at the Defence Ministry, and the delegation accompanying Ambassador Arambarri.