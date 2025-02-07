UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates and the Argentine Republic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Antarctic Research, reinforcing their shared commitment to scientific progress and environmental stewardship in Antarctica.

The MoU was formalised between the Emirates Polar Program, under the Presidential Court, and the National Directorate for Antarctic (Instituto Antartico Argentino - IAA), under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the Foreign Minister of the Argentine Republic’s visit to the UAE by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, & Vice-Chair of the Emirates Polar Program Steering Committee.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening scientific cooperation in Antarctica, facilitating joint research projects, academic exchange, and capacity-building initiatives, and bolstering both nations’ contributions to the advancement of polar science and the global understanding of Antarctica.

Balalaa emphasised, “This MoU reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing polar science through strategic global partnerships.

By joining forces with the Argentine Republic, a nation with a profound legacy in Antarctic research, we are not only expanding our own scientific frontiers but also driving deeper global insights into this critical region and its indispensable role in our planet's future.”

The Emirates Polar Program, established to strengthen the UAE’s leadership in polar science, stands to gain significantly from this partnership. The program is dedicated to participating in international missions to Antarctica and the Arctic, supporting global climate research, and deepening scientific understanding of polar environments.

Building on previous MoUs with the Arctic University of Norway and the National Center for Polar and Ocean Research of India, this collaboration reinforces the UAE’s commitment to global scientific cooperation and environmental stewardship in the world’s most remote and critical ecosystems.

Beyond advancing scientific research, this MOU further cements the growing ties between the UAE and Argentina, exhibiting a shared vision for scientific progress and responsible environmental engagement in Antarctica.