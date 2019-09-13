UrduPoint.com
UAE Armed Forces Announce Martyrdom Of Six Servicemen In A Vehicle Accident In Battle Field

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) The UAE Armed Forces General Command have announced the martyrdom of six Emirati servicemen in a vehicle collision while performing their national duty in operations field.

The martyrs are: Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri; Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani; Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Amri; Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro; Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi; Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji.

The Armed Forces Command extended heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs, and prayed to Allah to shower His mercy on their souls, make Paradise their last abode and grant patience and solace to their families.

Your Thoughts and Comments

