UAE Armed Forces Celebrate Graduation Of Students From Military Secondary Schools In Al Ain, Al Dhafra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

AL AIN, AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces celebrated the graduation of several batches of students from military secondary schools in Al Dhafra and Al Ain, who received their secondary school certificates.

In Al Ain, the command of the local military secondary school celebrated the graduation of its 24th batch of students at its headquarters, with the attendance of Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, and several senior armed forces officers, along with the parents of the graduates and several invitees.

In Al Dhafra, the command of the local military secondary school celebrated the graduation of its third batch of students at its headquarters, with the attendance of the Director of Human Resources at the General Command of the Armed Forces, as well as several armed forces officers, the graduates’ parents and invitees.

The graduates pledged their loyalty to Allah Almighty, the nation and the leader, and swore to be dedicated to the UAE and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as obedient to the orders of their superiors, obeying them in land, sea and air both inside and outside the UAE at all times, to protect the flag, independence and sovereignty of the country, and be hostile to those who are hostile to it, and peaceful to those who are peaceful to it.

