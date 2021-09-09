UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today met with General Thierry Borcard, Chief of Staff of the French Army, as part of his official visit to France.

During the meeting, Lt.

General Al Rumaithi and General Bocard discussed the deep bilateral relations and strong coordination between their countries in military and defence fields, which contribute to strengthening cooperation and joint action between them.

The sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as the latest developments in the region and relevant efforts.

General Borcard expressed his appreciation of the UAE's support in evacuating French diplomats and citizens, as well as citizens of many other countries, from Kabul, in addition to its major role in supporting international relief efforts in Afghanistan during the past years.