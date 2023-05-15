UrduPoint.com

UAE Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Receives Phone Call From His French Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone call from his French counterpart

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, received a phone call from General Fabien Mandon, Chief of military Staff for the French President.

During the conversation, the top military officials discussed bilateral relations and joint action between the two friendly countries in regard to military and defence issues of mutual interest and ways to advance them.

