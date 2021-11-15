UrduPoint.com

UAE Armed Forces Concludes Deals Worth AED11 Billion On Day Two Of Dubai Airshow 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE Armed Forces concludes deals worth AED11 billion on day two of Dubai Airshow 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) On the second day of Dubai Airshow 2021, the Ministry of Defence announced the conclusion of 5 deals at the value of AED11,284,837,000.00 with local and international companies. The total number of deals in these two days have been 10 contracts with a total value of AED16,524,044,000.00. The deals of the first day amounted to AED5,239,207,000.

This was announced in the presence of Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Military Organizing Committee of the Dubai Airshow 2021 and Lt. Col. Pilot Sarah Hamad Al-Hajari, official spokesman for the Dubai International Airshow 2021.

Al Balushi started the press conference for announcing the signed deals between the Ministry of Defence and air defence companies by welcoming all media representatives who attended.

He added, "The deals concluded on the second day of the airshow are different from one another, because they have been signed with several countries. There is one local contract and 4 international contracts with our partners abroad.

"

The first deal was contracted with the Greek SIELMAN company to provide technical support and maintenance for air force and air defense at the value of AED3,673,000.00. The second contract was signed with the Swiss RHEINMETALL AIR DEFENCE AG to provide technical support services for air force and air defense at the value of AED5,558,918.00.

The third contract was signed with the French HENSOLDT FRANCE SAS to buy communication devices for air force and air defense at the value of AED13,169,032.00. The fourth contract was signed with the US NORTHROP GRUMMAN INTERNATIONAL TRADING company to provide technical support services for air force and air defense at the value of AED14,000,692.00.

The fifth and last contract was signed with the local company, GLOBAL AEROSPACE LOGISTICS LLC, to provide maintenance and technical support for the aircraft of the Command of Air Force and Air Defence for 3 years at the value of AED11,247,744,329.00.

