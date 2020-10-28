UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) The UAE Armed Forces, represented by the National Service and Reserve Authority, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, related to citizen information and fully completing the health, educational and criminal information of national service recruits between the ages of 17 and 24 digitally.

The MoU was signed by Pilot Staff Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority, and Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at the ICA.

Pilot Staff Brigadier Al Nahyan said that the MoU aims to promote cooperation in managing the data of national service and reserve recruits, and facilitating the completion of the digital applications of national service applicants from specific age groups.

The MoU stipulates that the National Service and Reserve Authority will provide the ICA with information and identify data related to the national service required at e-connectivity points, and the ICA will provide the National Service and Reserve Authority with information related to the files of recruits.

Pilot Staff Brigadier Al Nahyan commended the ICA’s efforts to create a safe and efficient way to offer smart government services and achieve e-connectivity, in line with the national plan of the smart government objectives.

Major General Al Rashidi pointed out that the MoU’s signing is due to the close cooperation between the National Service and Reserve Authority and the ICA, in accelerating the implementation of the country’s efforts to offer efficient and credible government services and benefit from the joint databases of relevant authorities.