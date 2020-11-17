UrduPoint.com
UAE Armed Forces Participate In Joint Military Exercise In Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

ALEXANDRIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Units from the UAE Armed Forces are participating in the joint military exercise, entitled, "Saif Al Arab," held in Egypt and attended by many friendly countries.

Dubbed '' The Sword of Arabs'', the exercise began today and will continue until 26th November at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base and other parts of the Northern Military Region.

Over the past few days, units and equipment arrived from the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan via airbases and marine ports. Saudi Arabia will participate as an observer.

The exercise is one of the leading military exercises in the Arab region and aims to promote military cooperation and joint military action between the Egyptian Armed Forces and the armed forces of other Arab countries using advanced weapons and equipment.

The exercise’s early phases will include holding a coordination conference between participating countries to unify concepts, exchange training expertise, and deploy participating units, in addition to organising several theoretical and practical lectures.

The exercise is being held to develop and reinforce the military ties between Egypt and other Arab countries.

