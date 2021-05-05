UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peace and justice: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has expressed his delight to remember the historic and strategic decision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and Members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates, in May 1976 to unify the Armed Forces under one flag and one central leadership, the General Command of the Armed Forces.

In a statement to the 'Nation Shield', marking the 45th UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Humaid said, "The country’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, are keen to advance the Army by drafting a comprehensive strategy, in line with the process of national sustainable development, as well as to attract military expertise, utilise the most advanced capabilities and leading technologies to support the Armed Forces, and establish a national military industry in the UAE, developed by Emirati cadres."

He added, ''Today, our country produces advanced equipment, competes in global markets, and hosts and organises international defence events, such as the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and MILCON, which showcase the latest technologies and defence systems and promote the weapons industry ownership strategy, coinciding with the decisions of the Federal Government to enable youth to engage in military industries, acquire the necessary expertise and encourage young citizens to enrol in military colleges.

Subsequently, the country has established leading military academies, enabling the UAE Armed Forces to graduate many leaders, not only in the military field, but also in the civil action field.

''Our Armed Forces have reached advanced levels and achieved great accomplishments, under the framework of a strategy adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to train our Armed Forces recruits and produce gallant heroes who can defy the impossible and fulfil their call of duty at all times."

Sheikh Humaid went on to say, ''Since its inception, our Armed Forces have always been known for their solid foundations, by setting an example of giving and offering community, humanitarian and charitable services to friendly countries, as well as maintaining stability across borders and rebuilding areas affected by wars. Our Armed Forces are known for their significant efforts to shelter refugees, treat the injured and cooperate with national charitable institutions.

''The world is aware that the UAE is an icon of peace and tolerance, is committed to its principles and is keen to maintain stability everywhere at all times. The UAE supports its neighbours and their peoples and helps in achieving stability, peace and justice around the world."

Sheikh Humaid concluded, ''On this day, we solemnly remember the nation's martyrs have made the ultimate sacrifice to maintain justice, protect the oppressed, while raising the country’s flag high to remind of the UAE's status as a nation of tolerance, coexistence and peace.''