UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Armed Forces To Conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12’ Joint Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12’ joint exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The UAE Armed Forces, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the Ministry of Interior, announced the organisation of the joint exercise, titled, "Ta’awon Al Haq 12," with the participation of relevant authorities.

The two-day exercise will begin tomorrow at 04:00 in Al Shamkhah and Jebel Ali.

Participating authorities have warned the public, especially the residents of Al Shamkhah, Jebel Ali and neighbouring areas, to expect loud noises during the exercise, which will include the movement of helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, ambulances, vehicles of police and civil defence units, stressing the need to prohibit spectators and photographers to ensure everyone’s safety.

Participating authorities also noted that the exercise is organised due to their keenness to apply the highest levels of coordination and integration, to reinforce the government’s efforts to protect the community, maintain stability and public safety, and ensure prevention while urging everyone to help make the government’s efforts succeed, by committing to positive citizenship and their responsibility and following the preventive procedures and instructions issued by relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Police UAE Vehicles Citizenship Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Post to close all Customer Service Centre ..

16 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah Clears the Concern over it's Strategy ..

17 minutes ago

Sindh govt activates dedicated UAN in view of COVI ..

51 seconds ago

Japan's Abe Orders Government to Draw Up Policy to ..

52 seconds ago

UK Man to Face Court for Coughing Over Policemen W ..

54 seconds ago

Vehicles, bikes' queues at Faizabad check-post ham ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.