UAE Armed Forces Unification Day a source of pride to all Emiratis: UAQ Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the UAE proudly celebrates the anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day on 6th May every year.

Sheikh Saud stated that uniting the defence forces of the seven emirates under one flag and central command, is an important milestone in the journey of building the federal state and strengthening its structure, empowering its people and consolidating its institutions.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th Anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud said, "In the UAE history, we will remember with pride 6th May 1976, when the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers announced the unification of the UAE Armed Force.

"As we mark the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, we remember the historic decision to establish the unified Armed Forces under one leadership and one flag, to support the pillars of the Union and safeguard the achievements and gains."

Sheikh Saud also referred to the humanitarian role of the UAE Armed Forces in the field of providing assistance to countries affected by wars or conflicts, as well as areas affected by natural disasters.

He stated that Federal Law No.

06 of 2014 on the National Military Service and Reserve Force promotes these concepts, which called on the Emirati citizens to join the military service, to which they expressed willingness to have the honour of national service with pride and sense of belonging.

He added that the Unification Day is also an opportunity to honour the martyrs of the homeland in recognition and appreciation of their sacrifices and acts of patriotism, as they represent an immortal example of national unity and belonging."

Sheikh Saud added that these sacrifices and noble values will remain instilled in the hearts of young people, saying, "The UAE’s martyrs will always be role models for the sons of the homeland who will continue to pursue the path of goodness and glory."

Sheikh Saud concluded, "On this national occasion, we are pleased to extend our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates as well as the families, children and mothers of the martyrs, and our loyal people."