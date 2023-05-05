UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, paid tribute to the Founding Fathers for their decisive and historic decision to unify the country's Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership.

In a speech to 'Nation Shield' marking the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud underscored the significance of the Founding Fathers' vision, stating that it fulfilled the aspirations of the Emirati people to create a force of peace and wisdom that would safeguard the nation's sovereignty, security and stability.

The unification, he added, also instilled the values of loyalty and belonging in the hearts of Emirati citizens, ensuring the country's prosperity and people's well-being.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah praised the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers for their foresight, noting that the unification of the Armed Forces on May 6, 1976, was a shining symbol in the UAE's history, establishing the groundwork for the country's successful establishment.

He added, "Today, the UAE's Armed Forces serve as an impenetrable fortress, defending the Union's achievements and gains and preserving the homeland's security and stability. Over the past 47 years, they have accomplished numerous successes and demonstrated their efficiency and defensive readiness in facing security and military challenges.

“The Armed Forces have also contributed to international efforts to maintain security and stability in various countries, reflecting their steadfast military doctrine to defend the truth and consolidate peace, stability and development."

Sheikh Saud extended his gratitude to the loyal officers and members of the Armed Forces, praising their national duty, efficiency, sincerity, and devotion towards their country and people.

Under the leadership and patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Armed Forces have achieved progress, comprehensive advancement of various military units, the development of defence industries and enhanced the country's stature worldwide.

The UAE's military has affirmed its leading role in the region and the world, earning regional and international recognition and contributing to achieving global peace.

“On this glorious occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice Presidents; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; members of the Armed Forces and the people of the UAE,” the RAK Ruler concluded.