UrduPoint.com

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day Instills Values Of Belonging Among Emiratis: RAK Ruler

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 12:45 PM

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, paid tribute to the Founding Fathers for their decisive and historic decision to unify the country's Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership.

In a speech to 'Nation Shield' marking the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud underscored the significance of the Founding Fathers' vision, stating that it fulfilled the aspirations of the Emirati people to create a force of peace and wisdom that would safeguard the nation's sovereignty, security and stability.

The unification, he added, also instilled the values of loyalty and belonging in the hearts of Emirati citizens, ensuring the country's prosperity and people's well-being.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah praised the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers for their foresight, noting that the unification of the Armed Forces on May 6, 1976, was a shining symbol in the UAE's history, establishing the groundwork for the country's successful establishment.

He added, "Today, the UAE's Armed Forces serve as an impenetrable fortress, defending the Union's achievements and gains and preserving the homeland's security and stability. Over the past 47 years, they have accomplished numerous successes and demonstrated their efficiency and defensive readiness in facing security and military challenges.

“The Armed Forces have also contributed to international efforts to maintain security and stability in various countries, reflecting their steadfast military doctrine to defend the truth and consolidate peace, stability and development."

Sheikh Saud extended his gratitude to the loyal officers and members of the Armed Forces, praising their national duty, efficiency, sincerity, and devotion towards their country and people.

Under the leadership and patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Armed Forces have achieved progress, comprehensive advancement of various military units, the development of defence industries and enhanced the country's stature worldwide.

The UAE's military has affirmed its leading role in the region and the world, earning regional and international recognition and contributing to achieving global peace.

“On this glorious occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice Presidents; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; members of the Armed Forces and the people of the UAE,” the RAK Ruler concluded.

Related Topics

World UAE Progress Saud May

Recent Stories

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

16 seconds ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

39 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

45 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.