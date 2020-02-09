UrduPoint.com
UAE Armed Forces Wrote History With Blood: Ajman Ruler

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE Armed Forces wrote history with blood: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) "Our armed forces have written history and a lesson of sacrifice for the sake of the nation," said H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in a speech delivered today marking the UAE’s participation in the Arab Coalition Forces in Yemen.

"We highly value and appreciate the stances of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, towards Yemen, as well as the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to over 22 Yemeni governorates, along with its direct aid to 2.1 million children and 3. 3 million women, and its rebuilding of hospitals, schools and infrastructures, and its distribution of tens of thousands of tonnes of food and food supplies.

The UAE is a leading country in terms of donations," noted Sheikh Humaid.

"The UAE still supports rights and peace, and assists the needy. The principles of our valiant armed forces throughout its victorious national march have always been based on maintaining strength and pride, preserving human dignity, and protecting achievements and gains. These are the principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he said.

"Today, the UAE’s leadership and people appreciate our armed forces and their efforts in Yemen. Everyone who exerts efforts and blood deserves our appreciation, gratitude and praise. At the forefront are the righteous martyrs who Allah the Almighty has chosen and honoured with the martyrdom, which is a medal of honour on the chest of every Emirati and a source of pride and dignity," he added.

