UAE-Armenia Political Consultations Committee holds meeting in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The second meeting of the Political Consultations Committee between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, and the Ministry of Interior of Armenia took place in Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Armenia, and Khalid Al Ameri, Deputy Director of West Asia Administration at the MOFAIC.

The Armenian delegation was led by Gregor Hofhanisian, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and included Mehair Makdoumian, Armenian Ambassador to the UAE, and Armin Melkunian, Director of the middle East Department at the Embassy.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways of reinforcing them. They also discussed current regional developments and various topics of mutual concern while agreeing to improve their cooperation, bilateral ties and coordination in regional and international affairs.

The two sides will hold the committee’s third meeting at a later date.