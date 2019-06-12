UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Armenia Political Consultations Committee Holds Meeting In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAE-Armenia Political Consultations Committee holds meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The second meeting of the Political Consultations Committee between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, and the Ministry of Interior of Armenia took place in Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Armenia, and Khalid Al Ameri, Deputy Director of West Asia Administration at the MOFAIC.

The Armenian delegation was led by Gregor Hofhanisian, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and included Mehair Makdoumian, Armenian Ambassador to the UAE, and Armin Melkunian, Director of the middle East Department at the Embassy.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways of reinforcing them. They also discussed current regional developments and various topics of mutual concern while agreeing to improve their cooperation, bilateral ties and coordination in regional and international affairs.

The two sides will hold the committee’s third meeting at a later date.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Armenia Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

15 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

15 minutes ago

Moldova Police Officers Suspended Over Support for ..

10 minutes ago

PSA must be immediately repealed in IOK: Amnesty

10 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.