UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, marked the 47th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day with a statement emphasising the pride that the UAE's army brings to the nation.

In a speech to 'Nation Shield' marking the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Hamad praised the bravery of the country's men, stating that they have proven their ability to defend the UAE, sacrifice what is precious, and maintain security and safety in the country.

The Fujairah Ruler added, “Today, after 47 years since the formation of our courageous Armed Forces, our country stands firm in principles of justice, equality, and peace and has earned global recognition as a secure and stable nation. The credit goes to our wise leaders, our military might and the courage of our men. The army has demonstrated its competence in fulfilling its obligations and safeguarding our nation by sacrificing valuable resources, thereby transforming the UAE into a sanctuary of security and safety.

Sheikh Hamad also remembered the extraordinary heroism of the martyrs of the UAE, who sacrificed their lives for the nation to protect its land, support its people, and uphold its legitimacy, writing the most magnificent human epics of sacrifice and giving. He asked Allah Almighty to have mercy on them and maintain security and safety in the UAE.

The Fujairah Ruler concluded, "On this honourable occasion, we offer our heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Vice Presidents; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and the citizens of the country.

“We reaffirm our unwavering faith in the Armed Forces, our army, and our courageous soldiers who are prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our beloved homeland. May the Almighty continue to bless the UAE with safety and security.”