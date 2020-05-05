UAE army operates on humanitarian principles, says Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE military has undergone an "accelerated development" leading it to become "one of the most powerful armies of its time."

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,’ the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces’ Unification Day, on 6th May, Sheikh Humaid added that the high capabilities of the UAE's army personnel are a result of "systematic, scientific planning, long experiences of joint military exercises with allies and modern military equipment and advanced weapons."

The Ruler of Ajman also paid homage to the pioneering role and the strenuous efforts made by the UAE's Founding Fathers, saying, "We recall with great pride the sincere, loyal, pioneering role and the strenuous efforts made by the UAE's founding leaders who spawned a national march based on the principles of strength and pride, preserving human dignity and building a glorious homeland defended by its brave soldiers."

This approach, he added, is what the successors of the Founding Fathers have always followed, as is today by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Humaid Al Nuaimi went on to extend his sincere thanks and gratitude, love and gratitude, to all members of the UAE Armed Forces, "since the founding of the first building blocks of this dear homeland," and for "their exceptional role in fending off enemies from the borders of our dear homeland, and for continuing to support security and stability.

He continued, "The military is the backbone of this country and the strong wall that preserves our Federal achievements and gains. It is the power that protects the nation's independence and sovereignty, and its citizens' lives, dignity and security."

He added that the UAE army operates on the principles of the wise leadership, which calls on the military mandate to be aligned with societal and humanitarian roles in all circumstances and crises, expressing his pride of the positive and active role the UAE military has taken in reconstruction efforts and in supporting human rights.

"Our Armed Forces have helped those in need all around the world - in wars and disasters - and have become honourable role models of sacrifice and giving, by providing humanitarian assistance to the needy, sheltering refugees, treating the injured and post-war reconstruction."

"On this dear occasion, I send a message of honour and appreciation, filled with sincere sympathies and pride, to the families of UAE martyrs who have lost their loved ones," who he said had died for honourable and noble causes, asking Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.

The Ajman Ruler concluded by extending his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and citizens of the UAE on this national occasion.