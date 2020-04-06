UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Arranges Flight To Repatriate Emirati Citizens In UK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens in UK

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Two planes, chartered by the UAE Government, will bring home over 80 Emiratis from the United Kingdom on the 5th and 7th of April. These individuals were either studying or receiving medical treatment in the UK and were unable to return following the closure of UAE airports on 24 March.

Ambassador Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: "The welfare of our citizens is our highest priority. That is why our government took strict measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus within the UAE.

Such a firm obligation also means getting our citizens home safe and sound at this difficult time."

Khaled Belhoul, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, commented: "This flight is one of 43 flights that we have organised to bring back 1,783 Emiratis from all around the world, and 22 evacuations are underway and shall be completed in the coming days to repatriate approximately 641 Emirati nationals. We are proud of our team, which has worked tirelessly for the past week to help UAE citizens return home."

