UAE Assessing Return To Service Of Boeing's 737-Max

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE assessing return to service of Boeing's 737-Max

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has established a Return to Service Committee on Boeing 737 Max that includes specialists from the required areas who are working with their counterparts in the US Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In a statement Sunday, GCAA said, "We will continue to work closely with FAA and EASA on the recertification process. The GCAA will issue a Safety Decision stipulating technical requirements to ensure a safe return to service of the MAX aircraft and we will also announce our certification timelines in due course."

