UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs concludes talks to enhance UAE-EU relations in Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Foreign Minister to the European Union, has concluded a productive visit to Brussels where she met with senior European Union (EU) officials.
This visit, which took place from 28th to 30th January, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening ties with the EU and its member states while addressing pressing global and regional challenges of mutual concern and advancing shared objectives for prosperity and security.
The comprehensive agenda for the visit included political consultations and bilateral engagements to further enhance the strong UAE-EU relationship. Key discussions covered various topics including regional stability, economic cooperation, and shared priorities.
Nusseibeh's engagements began with a meeting with Thanasis Bakolas, Secretary-General of the European People's Party, to discuss recent European political developments and dynamics. She also held talks with Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, which focused on the situation in Sudan and regional stability.
Additional consultations included meetings with Alexandra Jour-Schroeder, Deputy Director at DG FISMA, to discuss economic and judicial cooperation, as well as MEP Tomas Zdechovsky, MEP Hana Jalloul Muro and MEP Hilde Vautmans, Chair of the Delegation to the Africa-EU Parliamentary Assembly, to address security and defence priorities and regional developments.
Additionally, meetings with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, to discuss enhancing UAE-EU trade relations; and Simon Mordue, Deputy Secretary-General at EEAS, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the complex developments in the middle East, and other regional challenges.
Nusseibeh also held a dialogue with Dubravka Šuica, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, which focused on UAE-EU relations and pressing issues such as the humanitarian situations in Gaza, Syria, and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
Furthermore, Nusseibeh participated in the 3rd High-Level Dialogue hosted by the Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation (CMI), contributing to discussions on 'Peacemaking Efforts and Shrinking Diplomatic Space', where she took part in a panel alongside Ukraine's Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin.
