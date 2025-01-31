Open Menu

UAE Assistant Minister For Political Affairs Concludes Talks To Enhance UAE-EU Relations In Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:45 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Foreign Minister to the European Union, concluded a productive visit to Brussels where she met with leading members of the European Parliament and senior European Union (EU) officials.

The visit reaffirmed the close ties between the UAE and the EU and its member states. It further underscored their joint commitment to deepening and strengthening the strategic relationship, seizing opportunities for growing trade and investment ties, and addressing pressing global issues as well as challenges in the shared neighborhoud.

During her visit, the UAE EU Envoy met Dubravka Šuica, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, to discuss specific avenues for strengthening UAE-EU relations. The two also discussed regional developments, including in Gaza and Syria.

Bilateral cooperation was also the focus of a meeting with Simon Mordue, Deputy Secretary-General at European External Action Service, alongside developments in the middle East, and in Ukraine.

Nusseibeh also held talks with EU Special Representatives, including Luigi Di Maio responsible for the Gulf; as well as with Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, focusing on the situation in Sudan and regional stability.

The Envoy also had opportunities to meet with several members of the European Parliament, with whom she addressed regional developments as well as economic cooperation.

A meeting with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission offered the opportunity to discuss enhancing UAE-EU trade relations. She also met with the European Commission’s Financial Stability and Financial Services, to review economic, financial and judicial cooperation.

In addition to bilateral consultations, Nusseibeh spoke at the Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation’s High-Level Dialogue focused on ‘Peacemaking Efforts and Shrinking Diplomatic Space’, where she reflected on lessons learned from the UAE’s experience as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2022-2023, and opportunities for closer EU-UAE cooperation in advancing peace and security.

