UAE Assumes Chair Of INTERPOL Committee On Governance
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has been elected to chair the Committee on Governance, a key advisory committee of the INTERPOL. This achievement further demonstrates the UAE's strong reputation, its strategic role in fostering influential international partnerships, and its ongoing commitment to collaborative international action.
Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, secured 67% of the votes from the representatives of INTERPOL member states during the committee’s session, held at INTERPOL’s headquarters in Lyon, France.
The Committee on Governance is one of the main advisory bodies within INTERPOL, tasked with examining and enhancing the governance of the organisation. The committee’s role is pivotal in ensuring good governance, which supports the effective development and performance of INTERPOL and its member countries, while ensuring that the organisation meets its strategic objectives.
At the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow in late 2024, a resolution established the Committee on Governance as a standing committee of the General Assembly, transforming the former Working Group on Governance into this permanent body.
The UAE is the first country to chair this newly formed standing committee, which is tasked with reviewing and advising on matters related to the governance of INTERPOL.
As part of its mandate, the Committee on Governance will review the INTERPOL Statute, General Regulations, and their annexes. It will provide advice to the General Assembly regarding proposals to amend these documents or on any proposals concerning their interpretation, in addition to other relevant matters within its competencies.
The committee’s membership consists of high-level experts in governance and public international law, representing member states and ensuring broad, inclusive participation in the committee’s work.
As Chair of the Committee on Governance for a two-year term, the UAE will lead discussions and facilitate decision-making within the committee. It will also represent the committee in reports to the General Assembly and the Executive Committee, and will coordinate between member states to ensure the successful implementation of the committee’s mandate, thus contributing to the overall success of INTERPOL’s governance.
