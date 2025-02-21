UAE Assumes Presidency Of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has officially assumed the presidency of the Women's Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).
This took place after the 19th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), held in Rome, Italy.
In her first official announcement as president, Maryam bin Theneya confirmed that the UAE will host the forum’s second session in Abu Dhabi in June 2025.
During her speech at the session, Maryam bin Theneya emphasised that this event marks both the beginning of a new chapter and a continuation of the collective commitment to strengthening women's roles and empowerment across societies.
She reiterated that gender equality is not merely a goal but a necessity for achieving peace and prosperity in the Mediterranean and Gulf regions.
She pledged to build on past achievements and actively address the challenges facing women.
Hosting the event reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting women's empowerment, reinforcing their role in political, economic, and social spheres.
Recent Stories
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum6 minutes ago
-
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility6 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific36 minutes ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments in Horn of Africa51 minutes ago
-
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Confe ..51 minutes ago
-
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says51 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session51 minutes ago
-
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities2 hours ago
-
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales2 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security2 hours ago
-
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to support Gaza2 hours ago