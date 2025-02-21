Open Menu

UAE Assumes Presidency Of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has officially assumed the presidency of the Women's Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

This took place after the 19th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), held in Rome, Italy.

In her first official announcement as president, Maryam bin Theneya confirmed that the UAE will host the forum’s second session in Abu Dhabi in June 2025.

During her speech at the session, Maryam bin Theneya emphasised that this event marks both the beginning of a new chapter and a continuation of the collective commitment to strengthening women's roles and empowerment across societies.

She reiterated that gender equality is not merely a goal but a necessity for achieving peace and prosperity in the Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

She pledged to build on past achievements and actively address the challenges facing women.

Hosting the event reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting women's empowerment, reinforcing their role in political, economic, and social spheres.

Related Topics

Assembly UAE Abu Dhabi Rome Italy June Women Event

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

6 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

36 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

51 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

51 minutes ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

51 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

51 minutes ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East