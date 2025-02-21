ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has officially assumed the presidency of the Women's Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

This took place after the 19th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), held in Rome, Italy.

In her first official announcement as president, Maryam bin Theneya confirmed that the UAE will host the forum’s second session in Abu Dhabi in June 2025.

During her speech at the session, Maryam bin Theneya emphasised that this event marks both the beginning of a new chapter and a continuation of the collective commitment to strengthening women's roles and empowerment across societies.

She reiterated that gender equality is not merely a goal but a necessity for achieving peace and prosperity in the Mediterranean and Gulf regions.

She pledged to build on past achievements and actively address the challenges facing women.

Hosting the event reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting women's empowerment, reinforcing their role in political, economic, and social spheres.