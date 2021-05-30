‏UAE assures cooperation with Latin America and Caribbean during UNSC membership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK/ABU DHABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, has met virtually with members of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC) at the United Nations, to introduce the UAE candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023.

During the meeting, the ministers reflected on the UAE’s longstanding relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. Minister Al Hashemy said, "The way we will approach our seat at the Security Council is to ensure that we proactively listen, learn, and reflect the views of the entire membership. Peace and security are best served when the international community stands together."

Assistant Minister Ghobash, in turn, said, "Since the founding of the UAE 49 years ago, the physical distance between the Gulf and GRULAC members has not stopped our countries from pursuing deeper political ties and economic cooperation.

The UAE has also been proud to partner with the Latin America and Caribbean region on development and humanitarian activities – most recently on supplies of personal protective equipment for COVID-19 relief."

The ministers outlined the UAE’s priorities of the UAE’s "Stronger United" campaign for a Security Council seat, including its four main pillars: securing peace, advancing inclusion, building resilience, and spurring innovation. They reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and also expressed hope for receiving support from the region during the elections on 11th June 2021.

The UAE is a candidate for the Arab seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023 and was endorsed by the League of Arab States in 2012 and the Asia-Pacific Group in 2020.

The UAE previously served as an elected member of the UN Security Council in 1986-1987.