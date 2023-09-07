Open Menu

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Adorns New Delhi's Skyline Ahead Of G20 Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi adorns New Delhi&#039;s skyline ahead of G20 Summit

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Grand hoardings of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi adorn New Delhi's streets ahead of G20 Summit.

Al Neyadi returned to earth on 4th September after completing the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station.

He has also become the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewalk.

The visual campaign featuring the celebrated astronaut in his space suit, has caught the attention of both residents of the city and the summit delegates alike.

UAE and India share interest in space sector and the two friendly countries seek to invest in space exploration through joint projects.
Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA region, chose to celebrate Al Neyadi’s achievements through these hoardings at prominent locations in the heart of the city.

