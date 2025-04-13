UAE Athletes Dominate In Opening Day Of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The first day of the Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship saw UAE athletes leading the overall standings, followed by Syrian athletes in second place, and Dagestan-Russia athletes in third.
At the academy level, Sharjah Club for Self-Defense sports topped the overall rankings, followed by Fujairah Martial Arts Club in second place, and Al Ain Club in third.
The championship, which kicked off yesterday on Abu Dhabi Beach, features competitions for the under-17 youth category and men’s category, and is organised by the UAE Wrestling Federation.
