Open Menu

UAE Athletes Dominate In Opening Day Of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The first day of the Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship saw UAE athletes leading the overall standings, followed by Syrian athletes in second place, and Dagestan-Russia athletes in third.

At the academy level, Sharjah Club for Self-Defense sports topped the overall rankings, followed by Fujairah Martial Arts Club in second place, and Al Ain Club in third.

The championship, which kicked off yesterday on Abu Dhabi Beach, features competitions for the under-17 youth category and men’s category, and is organised by the UAE Wrestling Federation.

Related Topics

Sports Syria UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah April

Recent Stories

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

6 minutes ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

21 minutes ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

51 minutes ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

1 hour ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

1 hour ago
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

2 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage ..

Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at f ..

Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at fourth board meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East