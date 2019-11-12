UrduPoint.com
UAE Athletes Join March As Part Of National Festival For Tolerance And Human Fraternity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) More than 75 senior athletes in the UAE participated in the march of athletes under the slogan, "On Zayed's Approach", held as part of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.

The march was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Pro League Committee.

The festival's partners spread their slogans and banners during the football matches of the Premier League in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and all the emirates to promote the festival and to introduce the audience, players and club officials to the values of tolerance.

The Ministry of Interior also honoured the top achievers at the festival and presented gifts to school students during the activities.

The Kuwaiti folklore ensemble dazzled the audience at Umm Al Emarat Park. Besides, the festival's theatre saw fantastic performances, including a silent acting performance, along with the traditional Chinese dancing dragon.

Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Tolerance Minister's Office, said, "We are proud of the participation of the UAE athletes in the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity, as examples for generations in commitment and sports ethics.

"

The activities of the National Festival will continue until 16th November, 2019, at Umm Al Emarat Park, and will see the participation of more than 226 government departments, private bodies, embassies and universities, which greatly contributed to the diversity of activities this year, Al Sabri added.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "The council's contribution will not end with participating in the march, but will also work on promoting the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity through the matches played by the Abu Dhabi teams by spreading its slogans and billboards inside stadiums, so that the message will reach the audience and the players."

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said that the participation in the march of athletes was aimed at highlighting the moral values of the founding father Sheikh Zayed, who instilled in the public the values of tolerance, acceptance of all, generosity and other qualities upon which the UAE was founded.

Abdullah Al Junaibi, Head of the UAE Pro League Committee, said that the participation of children with the athletes in the march and their interaction with them mirrored a wonderful human image of coexistence and sympathy within the UAE society.

