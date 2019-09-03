UrduPoint.com
UAE Athletes Shine In Finals Of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week UAE Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:30 PM

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week UAE Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Showdown Week UAE Jiu-Jitsu Tournament reached a thrilling climax at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with the eight finalists demonstrating a high level of technical ability across finals.

The two-day UAE Jiu-Jitsu Tournament is part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, the week-long mixed martial arts and entertainment festival organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT, to complement Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 242, at The Arena, Yas Island, on Saturday, 7 September.

The UAE’s jiu-jitsu stars took the limelight on finals day, with Sultan Al Shamsi and Khalid Al Ameri enthralling the crowd in a highly-technical match, with Sultan Al Shamsi coming out on top to take gold.

In the second match, Rashid Al Shehhi and Khaled Al Shehhi, produced another highly competitive encounter, with Khaled Al Shehhi claiming victory.

Saud Al Hammadi and Mohamed Al Qubaisi then took to the mats in the middleweight final, with Saud Al Hammadi prevailing to take gold.

Following, Al Hammadi praised the tournament, adding: "This competition has come at a great time to enable me to enhance my technical experience as it featured some great athletes from the world of jiu-jitsu. I’d like to thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its excellent efforts in providing the perfect environment for UAE players to develop."

The final match saw UAE star Mohammed Al Suwaidi take on Brazilian athlete Thalison Araujo. A passionate crowd cheered on their favourite during a closer, high-quality encounter, with Mohammed Al Suwaidi taking the gold medal.

Despite losing in the final match of the tournament, Brazilian Thalison Araujo paid tribute to tournament organisers, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation,UAEJJF.

"I really enjoyed this tournament. The organisation was first-class and there was a high level of technical ability throughout the two days."

The tournament was concluded with Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, and Yousef Al Batran, board Member of the UAE JJF, awarding the winners on the podium.

