UAE athletes take podium positions in karate on day two of AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) UAE’s sportswomen continued their stellar performance on the second day of the fifth edition of the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, and finished their day with a silver and bronze medal in the karate team competitions that ended on Tuesday in Sharjah.

The tournament, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, continues to run until 12th February, 2020.

Egyptian sportswomen dominated the kata and kumite team contests at the conclusion of the AWST 2020 karate competition held at Sharjah Women’s Sports in Al Hazzanah area.

The Egyptian team clinched the kumite gold after a 2 -1 win against the SWS team which had to be content with the silver medal. The Kuwait and Bahraini teams tied for the bronze medal.

In the kata category, Egypt bagged the gold medal while SWS clinched the bronze after they lost to the Saudi team which bagged the silver medal.

Algeria’s Bi’r Al Touteh Club went home with a bronze in the same category.

The volleyball competitions continued on Tuesday with another win for Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Petroliers volleyball team against Syria’s Taldara Club. The Algerian team won all 3 sets with an impressive 75 – 29 score in the 61-minute match.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club started their AWST 2020 journey on a high note, winning a thriller against Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club with a final score of 73 - 62. The Fuheis athletes won the first two quarters, 21 - 9 and 19 – 15, and drew a tie in the third, 17 - 17. The Bahraini team retaliated with a fourth quarter win with 21 – 16 points.