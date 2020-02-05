UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Athletes Take Podium Positions In Karate On Day Two Of AWST 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE athletes take podium positions in karate on day two of AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) UAE’s sportswomen continued their stellar performance on the second day of the fifth edition of the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, and finished their day with a silver and bronze medal in the karate team competitions that ended on Tuesday in Sharjah.

The tournament, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, continues to run until 12th February, 2020.

Egyptian sportswomen dominated the kata and kumite team contests at the conclusion of the AWST 2020 karate competition held at Sharjah Women’s Sports in Al Hazzanah area.

The Egyptian team clinched the kumite gold after a 2 -1 win against the SWS team which had to be content with the silver medal. The Kuwait and Bahraini teams tied for the bronze medal.

In the kata category, Egypt bagged the gold medal while SWS clinched the bronze after they lost to the Saudi team which bagged the silver medal.

Algeria’s Bi’r Al Touteh Club went home with a bronze in the same category.

The volleyball competitions continued on Tuesday with another win for Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Petroliers volleyball team against Syria’s Taldara Club. The Algerian team won all 3 sets with an impressive 75 – 29 score in the 61-minute match.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club started their AWST 2020 journey on a high note, winning a thriller against Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club with a final score of 73 - 62. The Fuheis athletes won the first two quarters, 21 - 9 and 19 – 15, and drew a tie in the third, 17 - 17. The Bahraini team retaliated with a fourth quarter win with 21 – 16 points.

Related Topics

Sports Syria Egypt UAE Kuwait Sharjah Saudi Same Algeria Bahrain February Women 2020 Gold Silver Bronze All Arab

Recent Stories

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

45 seconds ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

48 seconds ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

54 seconds ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

55 seconds ago

Reduction in current account deficit big success o ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.