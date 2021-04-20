UrduPoint.com
UAE Athletics Federation Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Centre for Sports Arbitration has addressed an urgent note to the General Authority of Sports, requesting that the Board of Directors of the UAE Athletics Federation to be suspended from practicing any activity related to the Federation’s affairs locally and internationally, until a decision has been taken on the complaints received by the Centre on the invalidity of the Federation’s ordinary and extraordinary general assembly meetings.

The centre received two complaints, the first included a request to invalidate the ordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the UAE Athletics Federation held on 4/4/2021, while the second included a request to invalidate the extraordinary general assembly of the Federation held on 7/4/2021, after questioning what was included in both complaints are of legal aspects and grounds.

As per the power of the Emirates Centre for Sports Arbitration, the procedural rules that regulate its work, and in accordance with the requirements of the public interest, the General Sports Authority has been informed of the precautionary and temporary measures necessary until the dispute is settled by the President of the Primary Chamber of the Emirates Centre for Sports Arbitration before which the dispute is being processed.

The procedures that the Emirates Centre for Sports Arbitration contained in its letter to the General Authority of Sports included suspending the work of the Board of Directors of the UAE Athletics Federation from practicing any activity related to the Federation’s affairs locally and internationally.

Also as per the procedures, the General Authority of Sports shall inform each of the chairman and members of the board of directors of the suspended federation, the head and members of the temporary committee not to issue any statements in audio, visual and written media as well as to all social media at the local or international levels, until the case is settled.

The procedures also included a request to the General Sports Authority to prepare an administrative and financial report on all the activities of the UAE Athletics Federation for the two sports seasons 2018-2019 / 2019-2020, and to be submitted to the centre within 10 days of its date, in addition to transferring all the final accounts of the Federation for the years 2019 and 2020 to the State Audit Institution, and to provide the centre with all legal procedures in this regard.

