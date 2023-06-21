UrduPoint.com

UAE Athletics Federation To Host First International Meeting On Best Practices In Athletics

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices in athletics

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st June, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Athletics Federation is organising the first international meeting for best practices in the field of athletics, in cooperation with the Asian Athletics Association, the Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Sports Council.

The meeting will take place on June 23 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai and will be attended by elite officials from international federations, including Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah, Vice President of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF), Dahlan Al Hamad, Asian Athletics Association President, and the heads of athletics federations in the Gulf and Arab countries, and various countries of the world, in addition to the representative of the General Sports Authority.

The meeting will discuss the administrative pillars of athletics, including the effective strategy for athletics, the plan for managing world championships, and the role of management and governance in the success of federations.

It will also discuss the technical pillars of athletics, such as promoting ethical practices in the game, the role of academies and training centres in creating champions, and developing the arbitration system.

Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, said that the organisation of the meeting comes within the framework of keenness to discuss and discuss the most important practices in athletics and global experiences to develop and upgrade its system.

He praised the active cooperation of the strategic partners in the General Sports Authority, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Police General Command, in addition to the International and Asian Athletics Federations.

Al-Murr said that the meeting seeks to exchange expertise and experiences in implementing comprehensive sports programmes, establish supportive plans to achieve goals, and work to build systems based on programmes that are designed according to a vision aimed at nurturing talents and establishing a solid base of players.

The meeting is an important opportunity for the UAE Athletics Federation to share its experiences and learn from the experiences of other federations. It is also an opportunity to discuss the future of athletics and how to develop the sport in the UAE and around the world.

