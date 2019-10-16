UAE attends 36th Meeting of GCC States' Interior ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, headed the UAE delegation to the 36th Meeting of the GCC States' Interior ministers which convened in the Omani capital Wednesday to discuss issues of common concern, with particular emphasis on the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Addressing the meeting, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif requested to convene the next meeting in the UAE, thanking the Omani leadership and people for the warm welcome, neat organisation and hospitality.

Among other topics, the meeting addressed inter-GCC security cooperation on ensuring cybersecurity.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Saif met with the Minister of Interior of Bahrain Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa to review prospects of accelerating security co-operation between the two countries.

The UAE delegation to the meeting included Ambassador to Oman Mohamed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, and a number of the Interior Ministry's high-raking officials.

Upon arrival today in the Sultanate, Sheikh Saif was welcomed by Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, and Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, GCC Secretary - General.