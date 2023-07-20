MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) In preparation for the Conference on Alternative Aviation Fuels to be held in Dubai from 20th to 24th November, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) participated in the 2023 Stocktaking of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

The goal of the ICAO’s 41st General Assembly meetings on climate change held in October 2022 is to achieve climate neutrality in the aviation sector by 2050.

The Conference on Alternative Aviation Fuels, which takes place every seven years, is, therefore, important as it is held right after the meetings.

Using green and sustainable aviation fuel has become a priority and a key factor in lowering global emissions.

The UAE won the bid to host the conference, which was confirmed by a resolution of the ICAO Council. This international recognition reaffirms the UAE's global stature and pioneering role in climate change initiatives in the aviation sector since 2010.

The conference concluded with the ICAO Task Force drafting an initial global framework for aviation fuel, which addressed key international factors that will help accelerate and expedite aviation fuel production.

The UAE will play a crucial role within the Task Force during the upcoming discussions.

Mariam Al Balushi, Director of the Environment Department at the GCAA, represented the UAE and served as the Chair of the Environment Committee at the Arab Civil Aviation Commission.