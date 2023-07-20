Open Menu

UAE Attends ICAO's Stocktaking 2023 In Canada

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:30 PM

UAE attends ICAO&#039;s Stocktaking 2023 in Canada

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) In preparation for the Conference on Alternative Aviation Fuels to be held in Dubai from 20th to 24th November, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) participated in the 2023 Stocktaking of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

The goal of the ICAO’s 41st General Assembly meetings on climate change held in October 2022 is to achieve climate neutrality in the aviation sector by 2050.

The Conference on Alternative Aviation Fuels, which takes place every seven years, is, therefore, important as it is held right after the meetings.

Using green and sustainable aviation fuel has become a priority and a key factor in lowering global emissions.

The UAE won the bid to host the conference, which was confirmed by a resolution of the ICAO Council. This international recognition reaffirms the UAE's global stature and pioneering role in climate change initiatives in the aviation sector since 2010.

The conference concluded with the ICAO Task Force drafting an initial global framework for aviation fuel, which addressed key international factors that will help accelerate and expedite aviation fuel production.

The UAE will play a crucial role within the Task Force during the upcoming discussions.

Mariam Al Balushi, Director of the Environment Department at the GCAA, represented the UAE and served as the Chair of the Environment Committee at the Arab Civil Aviation Commission.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Canada UAE Dubai October November From Arab

Recent Stories

Four women among 12 medical officers recruited for ..

Four women among 12 medical officers recruited for 11 Balochistan' jails

15 minutes ago
 SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spiri ..

SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spirit" for global progress, prospe ..

15 minutes ago
 Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

26 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated ..

US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated Companies, 14 Vessels - Treas ..

23 minutes ago
 Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical pl ..

Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical plant

23 minutes ago
 Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of Britis ..

Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of British Open leaderboard

23 minutes ago
NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son ..

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son, martyred personnel of law en ..

23 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, I ..

US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, Its General Director Lepin - St ..

20 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 8 Senior Russian Officials - State De ..

US Sanctions 8 Senior Russian Officials - State Dept.

20 minutes ago
 UNSC to Meet Friday to Discuss Consequences of Rus ..

UNSC to Meet Friday to Discuss Consequences of Russia's Termination of Grain Dea ..

20 minutes ago
 CM Punjab visits Kattarian area to inspect water f ..

CM Punjab visits Kattarian area to inspect water flow in Nullah Lai

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack in Khyber ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East