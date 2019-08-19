UrduPoint.com
UAE Attends Meeting Of Arab Committee For Customs Procedures And Information In Cairo

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) The UAE, represented by Majid Al Suwaidi, Head of the Policies and Procedures Sections at the Federal Customs Authority, is participating in the 23rd meeting of the Arab Committee for Customs Procedures and Information that began today at the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the customs departments of Arab countries.

Dr. Bahgat Abul Nasr, Director of the Economic Integration Department at the Arab League, stated that the meeting will discuss a number of topics, including the unified Arab customs information centre and the electronic exchange of customs information among the Arab countries, as well as the approved economic operator, as requested by the General Secretariat.

A questionnaire on eligible customs ports was distributed to highlight the available possibilities and the extent of available technological development at all ports so that these procedures can be applied across all Arab countries.

The meeting also discussed the Performance Indicators Measurement in the application and facilitation of trade between the Arab countries.

