ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE's Attorney-General, reaffirmed the nation's unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of swift justice and the rule of law over the past five decades. This dedication, he emphasised, is rooted in the belief that preserving human dignity stands as the core priority, with societal safety and stability serving as paramount sources of development and progress.

Marking the occasion of International Law Day, observed annually on 13th September, Dr. Al Shamsi underscored the UAE's dedication to respect for the law and the attainment of equality among all members of society. These values, he noted, occupy a preeminent place in the agenda of the country's wise leadership, considering them fundamental pillars for construction, development, and comprehensive stability.

The UAE has consequently embarked on a journey of modernising its laws and practices, drawing inspiration from its religious values and rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in the principles of justice, equality, and tolerance.

Highlighting the UAE's noteworthy standing in the "Global Rule of Law Index," Dr. Al Shamsi emphasised that the country's unique experience in fostering sustainable development is grounded in the firm bedrock of justice and the rule of law. The UAE has consistently underscored the importance of respect for and adherence to the law, aligning with the constitutional provision that ensures all individuals are equal, without discrimination based on origin, race, colour, religion, or social status.

Furthermore, the Attorney-General elucidated that incorporating principles such as rights preservation and establishing a just state in the UAE's "10 Principles for the Next 50 Years" reflects a tangible embodiment of the nation's commitment to sustainability. This commitment underscores the UAE's enduring vision and relentless efforts toward enhancing and solidifying the principles of justice and the rule of law.