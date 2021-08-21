UrduPoint.com

UAE Attorney-General Issues Updated List On Enforcement Of Fines, Penalties To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

UAE Attorney-General issues updated list on enforcement of fines, penalties to contain spread of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has issued an updated list of fines and penalties under Resolution No. 38 of 2020 that aims to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The updated list includes fines for non-compliance with the quarantine instructions at home and quarantine facilities; for deception and evasion offences; non-compliance of institutions and companies with the precautionary measures, as determined by relevant authorities; violating judicial orders or when stopped at checking points.

The list also imposes fines for spreading fake news, information or coronavirus-related rumours, as well as violating temporary entry rules by vehicles used for commercial purposes.

The Attorney-General Office has urged citizens and residents in the country to abide by the law and follow the COVID-19 precautionary measures and decisions issued by relevant authorities to ensure and protect their health and safety.

For more information, click the link: https://bit.ly/3CVhwwZ.

